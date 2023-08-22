22-year-old victim identified in Newport News homicide by CNU; suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The victim in the homicide that occurred on August 21 by the CNU campus has been identified as 22-year-old Daysjon Jarmar Yasper from Newport News.

Police say Treveon Kevin Samuels, who was taken into custody at the scene of the incident, has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On August 21 at 3:40 p.m., officers responded to shots fired near the intersection of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard.

When officers arrived they located an overturned vehicle.

Officers say the investigation has revealed that Yasper suffered at least one bullet wound and was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m.

