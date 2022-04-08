Watch
News

Actions

24-year-old woman arrested, charged with non-capital second-degree murder following 2021 fatal crash

Generic: Police Lights
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 11:18:24-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested on charges including non-capital second-degree murder in connection to a fatal crash in 2021.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, on September 5, 2021, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 6100 block of Hampton Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the vehicle's five occupants all suffering from injuries.

All five occupants were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Four of the vehicle's occupants reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries; one passenger, identified as Nitanjae V. Terry, died at the hospital from her life-threatening injuries.

On April 6, 2022, a grand jury certified indictments against the vehicle's driver, Hampton woman Alexis Whitehead. In addition to a charge of non-capital second-degree murder, Whitehead was also charged with involuntary manslaughter - DUI, two counts of maiming from driving while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and injuring another or causing death of another while engaging in a race.

Whitehead was arrested Thursday, April 7 by the Norfolk Police Traffic Unit. She is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home