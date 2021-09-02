24th Annual Neptune Fall Wine Festival returns to Virginia Beach September 11-12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Neptune Festival's annual Fall Wine Festival is back!

After being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, the 24th annual festival will be held at the scenic site of Neptune’s Park at 31st Street and the Oceanfront on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Wine lovers everywhere will gather with friends to enjoy a delightful Saturday or Sunday afternoon, filled with live entertainment, delicious food and the opportunity to taste more than 60 wines offered by Virginia’s leading vintners and winemakers. Attendees can purchase bottles or cases to take home.

A commemorative wine glass and tastings from 12-5 p.m. are included in admission.

Bring a beach chair and a picnic basket to enjoy the festivities and live entertainment from the Mike Proffitt Duo and The Brasswind on Saturday and Lewis McGehee Duo and Vinyl Headlights on Sunday.

YNOT Italian and Vang’s food trucks will be on site offering great wine accompaniments. Coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted and will be inspected at the gate.

Tickets are required for entry, and they are for people age 21 and older.

Below is more information about the festival:

Participating Wineries

Cobbler Mountain Cider

Mattaponi Winery

Mermaid Winery

Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery Rebec Vineyards

Well Hung Vineyard

Plus 2 specialty wine stations!

Saturday Tasting Ticket

Week of Event Tickets: $45 Until Sold Out

Sunday Tasting Ticket

Week of Event Tickets: $40 Until Sold Out

Live Entertainment Schedule

Saturday

12-2 p.m. - Mike Proffitt Duo

2:30-5 p.m. - The Brass Wind

Sunday

12-2 p.m. - Mike Proffitt Duo

2:30-5 p.m. - BJ Griffin & Galaxy Groove

Food Trucks

YNOT Italian

Vang's

Click here to purchase tickets.

