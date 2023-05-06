25-year-old woman's body found along Old Williamsburg Rd. in Yorktown area

YORKTOWN, Va. — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the side of Old Williamsburg Road in the Yorktown area Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger saw the body in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance. The jogger called 911.

First responders arrived and pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead at the crime scene, the sheriff's office said.

In a YouTube video press release, Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the woman's last known address was in Richmond.

"Investigators are on the way to the Richmond area right now to try to locate next of kin and positively identify this person," Sheriff Montgomery said.

That portion of Old Williamsburg Road was shut down for the investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911.

The sheriff said there is no immediate threat to the community.

