28-year-old dies at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman from Washington D.C. died at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., people reported an unresponsive body in front of the village of Avon, according to National Park Service. A witness said that the woman was over taken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf. She was seen face down in rough waters.

A bystander and bodyboarder assisted Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore Law enforcement rangers in bringing the woman to the shore, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service said that resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Ocean conditions at the time of the incident were reported to be rough with high risk of rip currents, according to the National Park Service.