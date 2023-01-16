3 adult females injured in shooting near Kickback Jacks in Suffolk: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. – A shooting happened in Suffolk on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. near Kickback Jacks. The restaurant is located at 6110 College Drive next to the Village Inn.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found an adult female with gunshot wounds, according to the police. The department says officers learned from the victim that the shooting occurred nearby in the 6000 block of Old College Drive. She also said the shooting was the result of a physical altercation.

While investigating, the department said officers learned that there were more victims. The other victims are also adult females. They were taken to hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds before the officers arrived at the scene and are in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

