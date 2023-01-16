Death of 18-year-old found in Windsor ruled homicide: Sheriff's Office

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – A suspicious death investigation of a missing person is now being considered a homicide, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Jan. 13, patrol deputies responded to a report about a dead female in the area of Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor. Her body was found on a dirt logging path, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was later identified as 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg. Her family had reported her missing earlier that Friday and told authorities that they hadn’t heard from her since Wednesday.

When the Sheriff’s Office first began investigating Selby’s death, investigators said they were treating it as a “suspicious death.” On Monday, Jan. 16, the office provided an update stating that investigators are now considering her death a homicide.

The ruling comes after the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk completed an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office also shared that Selby died from a single gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

News 3 previously spoke with Selby’s aunt, Ebony, who said she is confused as to how her niece could have died.

"I can't get over the overwhelming feeling that she felt so scared," Ebony Selby said. "I can't let that go. It keeps coming across me, so I know something was wrong."

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.