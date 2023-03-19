3 adult males injured, hospitalized following shooting in Williamsburg: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Three people are in the hospital following a triple shooting in Williamsburg, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

The department says authorities were made aware of the incident just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Officers were then sent to the scene, located in the 700 block of Scotland Street. That's near the Chick-fil-A and the Wawa on Richmond Road.

At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old male and two 24-year-old males with gunshot wounds. Williamsburg Fire units took them to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, and police say all three are expected to survive.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the department at 757-220-2331. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.