3 dead, others injured after tractor trailer and bus crash on I-64 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is currently on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash involving one tractor trailer and one bus, according to a news release. Police say the crash occurred “on Interstate 64 eastbound at the 241mm in York County,” and three people have died from the collision.

The release says authorities were made aware of the incident when they received a call about the crash on Friday, Dec. 16 at 1:38 a.m.

In addition to the three fatalities, there are others with “various levels of injuries” who have been transported to nearby hospitals.

Right now, Virginia State Police say there are “two lanes blocked on the eastbound side of I-64 and one lane blocked on the westbound side.” VDOT is on scene directing traffic.

This is a developing story.