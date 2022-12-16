Watch Now
News

Actions

NTSB to conduct safety investigation into deadly I-64 crash

york crash
york crash
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 18:20:47-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it will send 10 people to investigate a crash on I-64 near Williamsburg that killed three people.

The crash happened early Friday morning at the 241-mile marker when a bus merged into the path of a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police. Two men and a woman were killed.

Twenty other people, the bus driver and the tractor-trailer's driver went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NTSB said its investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Friday.

As of Friday, charges in the case were still pending.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need