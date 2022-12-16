NTSB to conduct safety investigation into deadly I-64 crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it will send 10 people to investigate a crash on I-64 near Williamsburg that killed three people.

The crash happened early Friday morning at the 241-mile marker when a bus merged into the path of a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police. Two men and a woman were killed.

Twenty other people, the bus driver and the tractor-trailer's driver went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NTSB said its investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Friday.

As of Friday, charges in the case were still pending.