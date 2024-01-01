3 expert tips on how to make your 2024 New Year's resolutions last

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's officially a new year: 2024 is here, and with the new year comes new resolutions. However, even with good intentions, it can be a challenge for many to make them stick.

News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with experts on why it can be hard to keep New Year's resolutions and adopt new habits.

Dr. Rick Ellis, a psychologist with Spectrum Psychological Services in Virginia Beach, says it's important to make your goals attainable.

"Start today, with some small pieces of what's it going to take to establish a new pattern," Dr. Ellis advised.

He says a common mistake many folks make is taking on too much too quickly.

"Generally speaking, they say [it takes] 21 days to change a habit and 90 days to make the habit stay," said Dr. Ellis. "So, we need to look at things, such as small steps... What are some small things that we can do to put in place a different mindset?"

Dr. Ellis says a key to long-lasting change is boosting serotonin.

"The more serotonin we have for the brain, the more we're able to achieve our goals, think clearer, overcome the discipline hurdles," said Dr. Ellis. "We also know that what adds energy to help us change our patterns is to find positive addictions."

There are a handful of popular New Year's resolutions people commit to, including going to the gym - whether it's to improve mentally or physically. But where should you start?

"Start on something small that you could just replicate every other day," advised Jobei-wan Gazhette.

Gazhette has been a personal trainer for more than a decade and climbed his way to the top as a fitness director at Onelife Fitness in Newport News. He says to reach your goals, it's important to have a realistic routine.

"Goals will help you maintain your success when you're just looking at, 'Hey I just need to get to the gym two or three times a week for 20 minutes - something that I haven't been doing before,'" said Gazhette.

He noted how much busier the gym is this time of year. He says if your resolution for the year is to get back into the gym, don't be afraid to take it slow.

Dr. Ellis also advises people not to rush when it comes to forming a new habit.

"It's important to be reflective and to be intentional," he said.

If you're tackling a New Year's resolution, gym leaders and psychologists say these tips could help:



Start simple

Be specific and intentional

Keep in mind that no one is perfect. Give yourself some grace and forgive yourself if you happen to stumble along the way

Experts say it can take an average of 66 days to form a habit.