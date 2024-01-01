Virginia Beach widow says workout classes have helped heal her broken heart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After New Year's Eve, many people will flock to the gym to develop a healthier lifestyle. Aside from building muscle, some people believe a good workout can also heal a broken heart.

Sydney Harrison said nothing could have ever prepared her for the loss of her husband, Terrance. At the age of 35, Harrison says her husband committed suicide eight years ago.

"He had run our compact Prius into a tree on General Booth and it was death on impact," explained Harrison. "When I'm in my dark spaces I'm reliving the moment I heard that,"

After his death, Harrison says she carried grief with her while in the presence of others.

"People didn't know how to talk to me about the things that I suffered. It was difficult to be vulnerable. There was this inner voice inside of me that said I'm too broken to be in this space," said Harrison.

Through Hope Fit VA, a local gym in Chesapeake, Harrison says she's built both physical and emotional strength. Harrison says the difficulty of the workouts gives her confidence and helps her handle grief more easily.

Quinton Boykins is a fitness trainer at the facility and teaches high-intensity group workout classes. He says there is a correlation between the body and the mind.

"Working out in a gym or a weight room relates to mental clarity. This is also true if you are working out with a group of people who can encourage you if you are going through a rough time," said Boykins.

Harrison says she learned that pain is temporary, and pushing through it can make a person stronger in more ways than one.

"It's important for people to know that what you are going through hurts now, but it's not going to hurt forever," said Harrison.

