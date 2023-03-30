3 groups team up to hold LGBTQIA+ job expo at Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. — Three groups in Hampton Roads joined forces to host an LGBTQIA+ job expo at Old Dominion University. It gave people community opportunities to land a job.

More than 40 businesses and corporations attended the job fair, ready to hire. Job seekers were able to grab information about the hiring process and even schedule interviews on the spot.

Some businesses offered part-time and full-time positions along with a sign-on bonus.

Each inclusive business also shared its diversity, equity, and inclusion standards to make candidates feel welcome.

Expo producer Eric Hause said he wants every person who is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community to feel safe at work.

"Workplace safety is vital for the well-being of anybody," Hause said. "No one wants to work at a place that doesn't value them personally. I vet everyone who comes here. We ask them to provide proof of their DEI."

If you are looking for a job or know someone that would like to connect with an inclusive employer, click here.

