3 injured in Norfolk shooting on Faulk Road: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Faulk Road.

Police say the call came in around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Three people were injured, two with life-threatening injuries and one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

