Watch Now
News

Actions

3 injured in Norfolk shooting on Faulk Road: Police

Norfolk police vehicle
News 3
FILE
Norfolk police vehicle
Posted at 2:30 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 14:30:41-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Faulk Road.

Police say the call came in around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Three people were injured, two with life-threatening injuries and one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign