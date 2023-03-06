Watch Now
3 injured in shooting near Old Dominion University: Police

Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 15:47:20-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 41st Street, just blocks away from Old Dominion University, for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and they were transported to the hospital, according to police.

Norfolk police say during the investigation, another man walked into the hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the same incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

