3 Ocean Lakes HS students arrested after making threats about teacher: VB police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three Virginia Beach high school students were arrested for making threatening comments about a teacher.

Police confirmed to News 3 on Thursday the students were from Ocean Lakes High School, and they made the comments online.

The police spokesperson could not confirm the exact charges in the case but said all three students are juveniles. She said the threats were not made on social media.

The arrests come during a week when several school districts across Hampton Roads were dealing with threats against their buildings and multiple incidents involving weapons.

