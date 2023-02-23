Watch Now
Hampton Roads-area schools see multiple threats, weapons incidents in last 7 days

Chesapeake Fire Department and Police Department are investigating the validity of the threat
Ray Campos/WTKR
Little Creek Elem. School
Richneck Elementary School
Police on scene at B.M. Williams Elem. in Chesapeake
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools says a Woodside High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun onto the school's campus.
Woodside High School
Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:53:59-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — School districts on both sides of the water are reporting threats against their buildings, and multiple incidents involving weapons, in the last seven days.

Beginning Thursday, February 16, police in Norfolk reported that a six-year-old student at Little Creek Elementary brought a gun to school. The student's mother was charged the next day.

On Monday, February 20, the extended learning supervisor at Richneck Elementary in Newport News sent a letter home to parents detailing a conversation among a group of fifth graders in which one student said they would tell someone to "shoot up the class." One of the students told a teacher, who then alerted administrators.

The threat came just weeks after Richneck reopened following the shooting of a first-grade teacher at the hands of a six-year-old student on January 6, according to police.

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, police and fire departments in Chesapeake investigated two threats against B.W. Williams Primary School. Threats were also made to the ACLU of Virginia and the superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools and came on the heels of the first meeting of an After School Satan Club (ASSC) on school property. The club has been a source of controversy in the community for several months.

Also Wednesday, Newport News Public Schools reported that a student at Woodside High School was facing possible expulsion and criminal charges after a gun was found among their belongings.

On Thursday, Woodside joined Warwick and Menchville High Schools in beginning the use of metal detectors for all students, staff and visitors. NNPS expects to have 74 metal detectors in schools by mid-March.

