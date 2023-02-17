Watch Now
Mother charged after 6-year-old student brings handgun to Norfolk elem. school: Police

Posted at 1:47 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 13:48:08-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives have charged the mother of a 6-year-old student who brought a handgun to Little Creek Elementary School on Thursday.

On February 16, around 3:30 p.m., police responded to Little Creek Elementary School located at 7901 Nancy Drive for the report of a student having a weapon in the school.

When officers arrived, they say a handgun was turned over to police by school staff.

As a result of the investigation, Letty M. Lopez, 35, of Norfolk, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and allowing access to loaded firearm by children.

Lopez was released on a criminal summons, according to police.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

