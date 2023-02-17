What's the safety protocol? Student found with gun at Norfolk elem. school, other incidents reported

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — School administrators in Hampton Roads have reported multiple incidents this week of a student bringing a weapon to school.

News 3 is looking into policies and actions schools take when something like this occurs.

The latest confirmed incident was at Little Creek Elementary School on Nancy Drive. Thursday afternoon about 3:30, Norfolk Police were called. No one was injured.

Noel Lipieko, Public Information Officer for Norfolk Police Department said when officers arrived, school staff turned over a handgun to police. Lipieko says they are still investigating.

On Thursday, Michelle Washington, a spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools wrote in a statement:

“This afternoon a Little Creek Elementary School student was found in possession of a weapon while in school. A teacher acted immediately to alert the administration. School administration immediately enacted safety and security protocols including calling Norfolk Police. The matter is currently being investigated. No one was hurt and students went home safely.”

On Tuesday in Chesapeake, a knife was confiscated from a student at Grassfield Elementary School, according to officials with Chesapeake Public Schools.

According to a letter Principal Michael Ottley sent to families, students reported another student brought the knife to school. Ottley said staff quickly found the knife and contacted the school resource officer who became part of the investigation.

"I first want to remind our students that weapons or look-a-likes of any kind are not allowed on school grounds and having one will result in serious consequences," Ottley said. "In this case, appropriate disciplinary action was taken immediately."

Ottley commended the students who told an adult about the knife.

This is a developing story that News 3 will update.