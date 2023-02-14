Student brings knife to Grassfield Elementary in Chesapeake, principal says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A knife was confiscated from a student at Grassfield Elementary School in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

According to a letter Principal Michael Ottley sent to families, students reported another student brought the knife to school. Ottley said staff quickly found the knife and contacted the school resource officer who became part of the investigation.

"I first want to remind our students that weapons or look-a-likes of any kind are not allowed on school grounds and having one will result in serious consequences," Ottley said. "In this case, appropriate disciplinary action was taken immediately."

A spokesperson for the school district told News 3 they can not discuss how the student was disciplined because it's a "student matter."

Ottley commended the students who told an adult about the knife.

"Today, we are thankful that our message of 'see something, say something' was effectively used by our students," Ottley said.

Ottley reminded parents to talk to their children about items that are not allowed at school and encourages them to report safety concerns right away.