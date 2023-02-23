Woodside High School in Newport News launching new metal detectors Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new metal detector system will launch Thursday at Woodside High School in Newport News.

In a letter to families, school officials said it's being done in an effort to increase safety and security, and it will be able to scan a large number of people.

The announcement comes after a lockdown at Woodside High on Wednesday morning, after the officials said a student brought a weapon to school. Authorities later found it in a student's belongings.

The Newport News school district has been having several conversations about security measures after a 6-year-old student shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School.

Starting Thursday, students, staff and visitors will be required to walk through the detectors when they get to school. Students will need to take their Chromebooks out of their backpacks and place them on a table before going through them. If the lights on the detectors turn red, the person will be asked to go through a second time, officials said. If they turn red again, the person will be scanned with a hand-held metal detector. Then they'll have their bags and other personal items searched.

Here's the full letter from the school:

"Good evening Woodside Families and Staff,

In an effort to increase safety and security, Woodside will launch its new metal detector system on Thursday, February 23.

The new detection system is designed to quickly/rapidly scan a larger number of people to ensure timely entry while screening for restricted items.

The process is simple. Upon arrival at school, all students, staff and visitors will proceed through the detection system. Students will be asked to remove their Chromebooks from their backpacks and place them on a table before proceeding through the detector.

If the detector’s lights turn red as they proceed through, individuals will be asked to go through the detection system a second time. If the detector’s lights signal red again, individuals will be scanned with a hand-held metal detector and their backpacks, purses and other personal items will be searched.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to enhance safety and security in Newport News Public Schools."

A school spokesperson said similar messages were sent to families at Warwick and Menchville high schools.

At a Newport News School Board meeting Tuesday night, board members said they wanted to have metal detectors in all schools by March 14 in addition to hiring more security guards to monitor the systems.

