B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake receives bomb threat for 2nd day in a row

CHESAPAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department and Fire Department are investigating a bomb threat that was placed against B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, they were made aware of the threat at 12:14 p.m. Police responded to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is the second day in a row that a threat has been placed against the school.

On Tuesday, police said they obtained an email with threats against the school, indicating the presence of a bomb.

This comes in the aftermath of the establishment of an After School Satan Club (ASSC) on the school property, which sparked controversy within the community.

The threat on Tuesday also targeted a volunteer with the ASCC, an attorney with the Virginia chapter of the ACLU, and Chesapeake Superintendent Jared Cotton.

No bomb was found on any of the properties in question after an investigation.

Wednesday's investigation will be handled by the Chesapeake Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office, according to the school district.