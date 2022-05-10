3 people arrested for crimes related to human trafficking in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three people have been arrested for what Virginia Beach Police say are various crimes related to human trafficking.

Police announced Monday that from January to May of this year, VBPD's Special Investigations Bureau - Vice Unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations conducted anti-human trafficking operations.

After an extensive investigation, several agencies on the local, state and federal agencies executed search warrants on four massage parlors and three homes in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

As a result of the investigation, Yang Gao, 33, of Norfolk; Ye Wang, 32, of Virginia Beach; and Si Liu, 35, of Norfolk; were arrested for multiple criminal offenses, which included Sex Trafficking; Maintain or Frequent a Bawdy Place; Prostitution Aiding/ Assisting in Procurement; and Pander, Pimp or Receive Money from a Prostitute.

The Virginia Beach Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to Anti-Human Trafficking operations and supporting the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force," police said.

Investigators assigned to the Special Investigations Bureau are continuing to investigate this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call 757-427-1749.

