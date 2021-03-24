3 people, including juvenile, arrested in connection with Hampton shooting that left man seriously injured

HAMPTON, Va. - Three people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection with a March 12 shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Police learned that the victim exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect in the parking lot of a business shopping center and was shot during the exchange.

According to police, 21-year-old Alyssa Quercia, 18-year-old Kamal Hill and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody.

Quercia, a Hampton woman, is charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, one count of attempted malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hill, a Hampton man, was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of attempted malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of shooting in public.

The 17-year-old boy, a Newport News resident, was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of attempted maiming, one count of shooting in public and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

There is currently no information on the victim's condition.