3 Suffolk schools going virtual as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

SUFFOLK, Va. - Three elementary schools in the Suffolk Public Schools district will temporarily shift to online learning due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

In a letter sent to SPS families Wednesday, the district announced students at Kilby Shores, Mack Benn Jr. and Southwestern Elementary Schools will learn from home during the week of January 17-21.

SPS said there are more than 1,000 and "an overwhelming number of staff" in quarantine, which has caused them to "be concerned about the operational effectiveness of our schools."

School officials said in-person learning is anticipated to resume on Monday, January 24.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in relation to COVID-19 in Virginia, meant to help ease hospitals and staffing as cases continue to rise.

As schools across the country, including here in Hampton Roads, are dealing with a teacher shortage amid the ongoing pandemic, we've reached out to local school districts to see whether the virus is impacting staffing in their schools, as well as to inquire if they had any plans to shift to online learning. You can see each district's plan here.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.