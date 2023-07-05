3 teens shot in Elizabeth City: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police say around 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Speed Street in reference to shots fired with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found three teens, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, had been shot.

Police say all three victims were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for their injuries, but one of the 16-year-olds had to be transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for serious injuries.

The other two teens are listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Elizabeth City police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

