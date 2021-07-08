3 Things To Do: July 8, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Here are "3 Things to Do" in Hampton Roads for the upcoming weekend.

The Norfolk Tides are in town this weekend, playing a long series with the Durham Bulls at Harbor Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There will also be a fireworks show after Saturday night's game. Sunday's game begins at 4:05 p.m.

It's time to let your inner artist shine. "Chalk the Walk" takes over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday. Artists and amateurs alike will turn the boardwalk into an impromptu canvas of color with chalk drawings. This year's theme is "The Power of The Wind". You can register on-site Saturday morning. There are cash prizes.

The Country for Kids concert is Saturday night. News 3 is proud to sponsor this event again this year. Chris Janson, known for songs like "Fix a Drink" and "Buy Me a Boat", is this year's headliner. The concert is at a new venue in 2021: The Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.