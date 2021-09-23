3 Things to Do: September 23, 2021

The weekend is almost here and the News 3 This Morning team is taking action with 3 fun things for your family to do!

Who's hungry?

It's the last few days of Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week. This year, 14 restaurants are offering multi-course meals starting at only $14 for lunch and brunch or $30 to $40 for dinner. Click here to make a reservation and to view the special menus available for a limited time. The special deals run through Sunday, September 26.

It's Fall, y'all!

The annual Fall Festival is happening now at Historic Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake. For $12, your family can pick a pumpkin from the patch and get a hay ride while you're there. There's also a farmers market with fall flowers, pumpkin butters, jams and more. The patch is open now. Weekend hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Bands at the beach

There's a ton of free music this weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, all part of Boardwalk Weekend at the Neptune Festival. Bands like Big Head Todd and the Monsters and 10,000 Maniacs will take the stage Saturday from 1:00 p.m. through late night. There's also music on Sunday. The 47th annual event also features food, arts and crafts, and an 8K race.