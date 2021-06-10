3 things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: June 10, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Now that the weather is warm and there are more events happening around Hampton Roads due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, we are sharing some fun ideas for your weekend.

The North American Sand Soccer Championships return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. Matches start at 8 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday and last through the day. 11,000 players of all ages are expected to compete in the two-day event.

Newport news kicks off its Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. There are food truck events at a number of spots across the city on Saturday. There's also a free concert at King Lincoln Park on Sunday afternoon featuring the Calvary Chapel Worship Team.

Everyone's favorite retro rock band, The Deloreans play Friday evening in Chesapeake. The concert is part of the Rock the Park Concert and Art Show at Chesapeake City Park. You'll need to buy tickets, which are $20, in advance by clicking this link.