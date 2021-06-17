3 things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: June 17, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Here are three things to do in Hampton Roads for the upcoming weekend.

First up, some free music in the Peanut City! The Fuzz Band is kicking off Suffolk's TGIF Summer Concert Series. They'll perform Friday evening at Constant's Wharf Park near downtown. The band takes the stage for the free show at 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk's Juneteenth in the Park is this Saturday afternoon at Town Point Park. There will be music, food trucks and giveaways. You can even get a COVID-19 vaccine there. It runs from noon until 5 p.m.

And World War II-era planes will return to the skies this weekend, with a first-time event in Pungo. Virginia Warbird Weekend is the Military Aviation Museum's first air show of 2021. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 10:30 a.m.

