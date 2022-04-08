3 things to know about the new area code coming to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Big changes are coming to how we make phone calls in Hampton Roads, starting Saturday. In addition to the 757 area code, numbers starting with 948 will now be assigned across the area.

How does this change impact you? Here are 3 things to know about the new area code.

Your phone number is not changing

Here's what's actually happening. We're running out of new numbers in the 757 area code. So, we're just adding a new one, 948, on top of the existing one. That's called an overlay. We'll see 948 numbers issued to new phone lines and customers in the weeks to come.

Ten digit dialing

This does mean a change in how you make phone calls. As of Saturday, April 9, you'll need to dial the area code for every phone call you make. This is true no matter if you're calling next door or across the country. The area code is mandatory.

Update your contacts

Because the area code is now mandatory for all calls, you'll need to check your saved numbers. Scroll through your phone's contact list and see how many local numbers have just seven digits. Those won't work anymore, so get in there and save the 757 in front of them. Your granny in Chesapeake will thank you.

Now you're dialed in!

