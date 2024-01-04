30 by 30: The push to hire more female police officers in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — 30 by 30 is the magic equation at Newport News Police Department- that means that 30% of their force will be made up by women by the year 2030.

“I think the excitement of the job is what intrigued me and I felt that my gender was never anything that would hold me back from doing this job,” said Capt. Alison Funaiock.

Funaiock is the only female captain in the agency. She was also the commander of the SWAT team- the only woman in that position in the department's history.

“I would love to see more female captains in the agency, I know we have four other female lieutenants they all want to become captains, so I’m looking forward to having more of them come up to the captain level with me,” said Funaiock.

She is part of the 22% of women already on the force, which is above the national average of around 14%. The goal is to get even more women to join.

“Whatever women think is holding them back from doing this job, they’re absolutely capable of doing it,” said Funaiock.

Chief Steve Drew tells News 3 he receives fewer complaints for female officers, and generally speaking, members of the community who interact with women in uniform tend to be more open with information.

“As law enforcement evolves and we get better, we should be better tomorrow than we are today, and I believe 100% that we are better today than we were yesterday, and I think females play a large role in that,” said Chief Drew.

Funaiock said she's honored to represent a growing demographic in law enforcement.

“Even though I may not think it, I’m definitely making an impact to other females out there, and I just want to be able to show them if they put their mind to it they can accomplish it,” said Funaiock.

The next hiring event for Newport News Police is Wednesday, January 10.