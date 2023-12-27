Newport News police received more than 230,000 calls for service in 2023

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - There were more than 230,000 calls for service for the Newport News Police Department in 2023, compared to last year at 160,000. If you do the math, that's 637 calls a day, or 26 calls an hour.

Chief Steve Drew told News 3 the top three calls were for security alarms, domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

"It's a lot," Drew said. "I have to be careful officers don't get burnt out."

Drew says to combat the high volume, they're focusing on getting more recruits in the door, and keeping the officers they have. Drew said they currently have 40 open positions.

Newport News just saw their 45th homicide the day after Christmas- that's a record. However, the chief tells News 3 that overall shootings in the city are down, from 99 year-to-date last year to 76 this year.

“It bothers me, it bothers me to have someone suffer a gunshot wound in our city, and it bothers me to have someone lose their life,” said Drew.

It bothers Mike Vinson, too.

“I think the numbers being what they are we can all do more, I think it’s time for the community to put just as much policing on the community as the police department,” said Vinson.

Vinson is involved with Let Our Voices Empower, a local nonprofit that focuses on preventing youth gun violence.

“We have to find a way to teach conflict resolution, conflict resolution that doesn’t end in violence,” said Vinson.

Chief Drew said he agrees- it's an all hands on deck situation.

“Everyone has to get involved and play a role in quality of life, making Newport News the best place to raise a family and live and work,” said Drew.

If you're interested in applying to become a police officer in Newport News, click here.