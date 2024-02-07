Watch Now
35-year-old man arrested, charged in January double homicide shooting

Harold Martin is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond
Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 22:46:18-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say a man has been arrested and charged with the murders of two people after several people were injured in a January shooting.

Harold Deandre Martin, 35, has been charged with the murder of Ameerah Mari Green, 18, and Earl Lovell Martin Sr., 42.

On January 9, at around 10 p.m., three people were found on Greenway Court East in Portsmouth with gunshot wounds. Green and Martin Sr. died after being transported to a local hospital.

Martin is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

