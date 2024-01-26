Watch Now
News

Actions

Man wanted, charged in connection to Greenway Court shootings on Jan. 9: Portsmouth police

Man wanted, charged in connection to Greenway Court shootings on Jan. 9: Portsmouth police
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 17:51:33-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 35-year-old man is wanted and has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed two people earlier in the month.

Harold Deandre Martin of Portsmouth is charged in connection to the homicides of 18-year-old Ameerah Mari Green and 42-year-old Earl Lovell Martin Sr., according to police. He is also charged in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old man in the same incident on Greenway Court.

Holly J. Berry

News

PD names person of interest in Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Julia Varnier
11:40 PM, Jan 09, 2024

Martin is wanted for two counts of second degree murder, one count of attempted 2nd degree murder, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and several firearm charges, according to police.

On Jan. 9. three people were shot on Greenway Court East in Portsmouth and a fourth person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police

Ameerah Green and Earl Martin Sr. died at the hospital from their injuries, according to releases about the incident.

3 injured and a possible 4th after shooting on Greenway Court, Portsmouth: Police

News

Portsmouth takes a look at crime after recent shooting on Greenway Court East

Erika Craven
7:10 PM, Jan 10, 2024

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-9536 or submit a tip through Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their names or testify in court, and if a caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas