Man wanted, charged in connection to Greenway Court shootings on Jan. 9: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 35-year-old man is wanted and has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed two people earlier in the month.

Harold Deandre Martin of Portsmouth is charged in connection to the homicides of 18-year-old Ameerah Mari Green and 42-year-old Earl Lovell Martin Sr., according to police. He is also charged in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old man in the same incident on Greenway Court.

Martin is wanted for two counts of second degree murder, one count of attempted 2nd degree murder, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and several firearm charges, according to police.

On Jan. 9. three people were shot on Greenway Court East in Portsmouth and a fourth person walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police

Ameerah Green and Earl Martin Sr. died at the hospital from their injuries, according to releases about the incident.

