3 injured, possibly 4 after shooting on Greenway Court, Portsmouth: Police

Leondra Head/WTKR
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 23:44:38-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a triple shooting on Greenway Court East that took place around 9:51 p.m., on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they located two women and one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims have been taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, according to police.

Then, at around 9:56 p.m., officials were notified of a walk-in at a local hospital. Officers tell us they responded and located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. 

At this time, detectives do not know if the incidents were connected. 

Part of Greenway Court East was blocked off around 11:15 p.m. with crime scene tape as police investigated. At the time of this article's publishing, there remained a police presence on scene.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

