Portsmouth takes a look at crime after recent shooting on Greenway Court East

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday night. Police said several others were injured in the incident.

According to police two women and one man were shot on Greenway Court East. One of those women, 18-year-old Ameerah Green, died.

At the same time, another man arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives have not yet confirmed if the incidents are connected, but police are investigating.

Instances of violent crime, like this one, can have a financial impact on a community.

MoneyGeek analysts found crime costs $7,253 per Portsmouth resident. That includes police, medical and court costs.

There are other impacts too.

"Do you think Portsmouth gets a bad rep. compared to some of the other cities in Hampton Roads?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked Portsmouth residents.

"Most definitely, yes," said Ashlee L. of Portsmouth.

Ashlee L. said she's heard the negatives, but she hasn't had issues.

"A lot of people say 'don't go to Portsmouth,' you don't know what could happen," added Ashlee L.

"Do you feel safe in the city?" Reporter Erika Craven asked.

"Yes, I most definitely do," replied Ashlee L. "A lot of officers on the road."

"Our police department is doing a good job, however, they're the after effect," said De'Andre Barnes, Portsmouth councilman.

Councilman Barnes said the city is working to reduce crime, but it's not enough.

"We need to make sure we focus on bringing quality jobs," said Barnes. "We need to make sure we do things for our youth. We need to make sure that there's things out here to do for the citizens of the Portsmouth, right now the city doesn't have much to do and we're bringing business in here that doesn't make sense."

The effort, he said, is important.

"As someone who was born and raised in the city of Portsmouth it seems like everybody is family," said Barnes. "You know everybody, you know all the children, all the people. Because of that you want to fight harder to address the issue so you see those people 10- 20- years down the line."

Portsmouth police reportthey're dealing with increased violence from interpersonal conflicts and increased numbers of stolen guns. The city has a crime reduction plan that includes boosting prevention efforts, expanding online reporting, and promoting gun safety.

And crime prevention is a hot topic across the rest of Hampton Roads too.

As a whole, according to data News 3 compiled, homicides in 2023 dropped slightly across the seven cities. Several cities saw increases, but Portsmouth had a slight decrease when compared to 2022.

News 3 is trackinghomicides again in 2024.