New cameras in Portsmouth helping to solve crime, police chief says

PORTSMOUTH, Va - Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins on Wednesday gave an update to residents on crime and safety. He talked about it in his quarterly forum.

News 3 Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins

The department is using technology to help police on the streets.

Portsmouth police say 44 license plate reader cameras have been added throughout the city to deter crime. One of the cameras sits at Turnpike and Frederick Boulevards.

Residents, like

News 3 William "Bill" Dodson

, say they are pleased to see them.

"They have the license plate readers," Dodson said. "I’m glad to see Portsmouth getting them because it seems to be very effective when they can track and see somebody and catch criminals stealing cars and running from crime."

Car thefts are up across Hampton Roads, including Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police say 377 cars were stolen in the last year—274 of those cars were recovered.

In addition, police say 30 of 36 gunshot detection cameras have been installed around the city.

The department said 252 people and businesses have registered their cameras in Portsmouth Connect, a new public safety program, including Dodson has lived in Portsmouth for more than 60 years.

Jenkins said the cameras have been helpful in solving crimes.

"Not only with the recent ABC larceny. We utilized just yesterday with the abduction that came through of a young child. It’s one of our go-to tools," Jenkins said.

Dodson said he was initially apprehensive about registering his camera.

"I said 'I don’t want you tapping into my camera.' Then I found out it’s not taping into...it’s 'can you help us out if there is a crime in your area? Can we call you and see did you film anything?' It’s a neat program," Dodson said.

This year, Portsmouth saw 20 homicides. In 2022, around this time, the city saw 19 homicides.

Chief Jenkins says more people have applied to become 911 dispatchers. He says the department has filled a few of the openings.

"Our issues with 911 have been profiled quite a bit," Jenkins said. "We’ve invested in upgrading technology. We’re looking forward to receiving those calls and dispatching them more efficiently."

