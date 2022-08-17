36th annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade is back after taking a two-year break.

The Grand Illumination Parade takes place every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This parade usually brings out thousands of spectators out to the streets of Downtown Norfolk and the holiday spirit needed to kick off the season.

This year, the 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade takes place in Downtown Norfolk on Saturday, November 19 at 7 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is "Holiday Magic!"

The last parade took place in 2019 with the theme "Toyland."

If you would like to volunteer or apply to be in the parade, click here.