38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. - The 38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival will return to Town Point Park for a two-day event featuring Grammy Award-winning artists beginning Friday, August 20.

The festival will be headlined by six-time Grammy Award winner David Sanborn and the David Sanborn Electric Band and four-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Boney James. Other performing artists will include the True Legends of Jazz, The Fabulous Blondes, Spyro Gyra and the duo of Adam Hawley and Jackiem Joiner.

Single-day and two-day tickets are on sale at Norfolk Festevents' website, with a single-day ticket costing $30 ahead of time and a two-day ticket costing $50 ahead of time. Boater packages are also available for $50 in advance and $75 day-of the event.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and a festival marketplace will sell crafts, retail items and more.

Gates open each day at 5 p.m. General admission seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Festivals in Norfolk took a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Jazz Festival, click here.