4 Menchville students charged after altercation breaks out during pep rally

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four students at Menchville High School have been charged and expelled after an altercation broke out during a pep rally, according to police.

According to a Newport News Public Schools spokesperson, the Newport News Police Department informed the school division that each student was charged with assault by mob.

Three of the four students were minors, with the other student being 18 years old.

The 18-year-old was additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the NNPS spokesperson, the altercation broke out on Feb. 1 during a pep rally.

The students that were involved have been expelled from Menchville High School, but will remain students in the district at the city's alternative program, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson told News 3 that based on videos that she's seen, there appears to have been pushing and shoving lasting for a few minutes before teachers and police broke it up, but that no one was injured.

