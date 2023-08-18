4 people injured in overnight shooting on Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting on Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The department says a call came in about the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block of Brambleton Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18.

They say four people who had been shot, three men and one woman, arrived in cars at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. All of them are expected to survive, police say.

NPD is investigating the shooting, and there's currently no information on potential suspect(s).

