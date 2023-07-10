Watch Now
4-year-old hit by stray bullet in Virginia Beach: Police

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 10, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old that occurred Friday night.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Dandy Court located off of North Witchduck Road for reports of gunshots.

Police located a home with multiple bullet holes, but no one inside was struck.

Moments later, officers responded to Babney Court for a report of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the child was struck by a bullet that had traveled through the residence of the initial call. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Unit at 757-385-4104 or notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3tips.com.

