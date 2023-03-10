40 Green Run High School cadets prepare to compete in Nation Naval competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The NJROTC at Green Run High school will be traveling to Pensacola Florida in March 28th, to compete in the Navy National Academic and Drill championship.

The students will be showing off their skills and all the things they have learned over the past year to bring the grand prize back to Hampton Roads.

Cadett Kylie Tarkington, a senior at Green Run High school will be leading her peers in the competition. She said the program has taught her a lot about being a good servant.

"The program has taught me a lot of leadership for sure and citizenship and to be honest I probably take more from this program than from high school," said Tarkington.

She says without the commanders' support she wouldn't be the cadet she is today.

"They are like two dads, they play a big role in my life they've done a lot for me they've taught me a lot made me do a lot of pushups," she said.

The team will be competing against many high school JROTC programs across the country. Students will show off their drill routines, armed and unarmed.

Commander Curtis Brown said the cost of the trip has increased by more than $10,000 so they could really use support from the community.

"It's over $16,000 dollars for the bus there and back plus the lodging, and then when you throw in the food and registration, it ends up being over $30,000," said Brown.

Green Run High School won the championship in 2017, 2018, and in 2019. Commander Brown said he wants the students to continue the legacy and he is proud of how far they have come.

"When they see that they can achieve things that they really didn't believe they could, and they start putting in the work and putting in the time they are disciplined." he said.

Tarkington says her journey is different from most cadets, but she's honored to lead her teammates.

"You have everyone following you and looking up to you, so you don't want to let them down." said Tarkington.

The team will be leaving on March 28 and is accepting donations. If you'd like to sponsor a cadet, click here or you can write a check out to Green Run High School JROTC.

