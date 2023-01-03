41-year-old man killed in crash while walking along VB road: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to the first deadly crash of the year on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department say they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road.

Officials say a Chevrolet Silverado truck travelling southbound on Princess Anne Road struck a male walking northbound in the same lane.

The male, identified as Brian Baker, 41, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

If you witnessed the crash or have information about this case, police ask that you contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau Traffic Safety Unity at (757)-385-4606.

This is the first deadly crash of 2023, police stated.