Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins

NORFOLK, Va. - The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.

The suspect, Kimahni Lankford, 21, appeared in court Tuesday. Jurors are still being selected, with the process taking nearly all day Tuesday to ensure this is a fair trial.

The victim, Honesty Brehon, had just turned 1-month-old the day she was shot, leaving her with devastating injuries that will be with her for the rest of her life.

Honesty, is now 2-years-old, but became a one of Norfolk’s youngest victims of gun violence on August 25, 2020.

She was exactly 30-days-old when police say Lankford shot Honesty, her mother and three other adults in the courtyard at Lesington Park Apartments.

While the others recovered, Honesty is still dealing with the horrible injuries she suffered that day.

Honesty’s grandma, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, tells us the toddler is disabled and can only walk using one leg.

She has a learning disability, and is unable to talk right now.

She also suffered extensive damage to her reproductive system and part of her intestine.

Honesty’s cousin spoke with us last April. Here's what she had to say.

"Honesty is definitely a trooper, said cousin Jazmin Sherard, "We’re really holding onto our faith that another miracle will happen and we know anything is possible. She’s alive."

Prosecutors dropped some charges against Lankford, but he faces multiple charges including malicious wounding.

This trial is expected to last 3 to 4 days.

