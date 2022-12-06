Watch Now
46-year-old man dies after shooting on King Street in Portsmouth

Posted at 5:25 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 17:32:16-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 46-year-old man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday night, police said.

Around 8:55 p.m., Portsmouth Police said officers were called to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. When they got there, they found Ronnie Trewren with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died.

Police determined the shooting happened in the area of the 4100 block of King Street.

Authorities did not provide any information about potential suspects in the case.

Police are asking with information about the incident to call 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

