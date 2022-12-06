Watch Now
Portsmouth Police investigate fatal shooting on King Street

Generic Portsmouth Police, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth Police badge
News 3
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 09:56:39-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Police tweeted Tuesday morning that they were investigating a homicide that happened Monday night near the 4100 block of King Street.

They say a man was reported as a walk-in at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

If you have any information that can help the police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

