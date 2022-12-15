Recognize them? Suspects wanted on murder charges after man killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are searching for three people wanted in connection to the death of a 46-year-old man.

On Monday, police said they secured charges for three wanted suspects connected to a King Street homicide.

Erin Lynn Fitzgerald, 38, is charged with conspiring to commit first degree murder, possession of a firearm by felon, and she is also wanted for four counts of probation violation.

Johnathan A. Rosekrans, 21, is charged with conspiring to commit first degree murder and felony hit and run. he is also wanted for robbery and possession of a firearm by felon.

Mathew Lee Meek, 31, is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, and conspiring to commit first degree murder.

Police tweeted on Dec. 6, that they were investigating a homicide that happened near the 4100 block of King Street.

Ronnie Trewren, 46, died as a results of the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Fitzgerald was named a 'person of interest' in the case on Dec. 6, but was then listed as a suspect along with Meek and Rosekrans on Dec. 16.

There are no further details to release at this time.

