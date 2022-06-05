46th annual Norfolk Harborfest to make grand return this upcoming weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - The 46th annual Norfolk Harborfest is making its grand return this upcoming weekend.

The festival returns to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

Harborfest is America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival. Last year's festival took place virtually due to the pandemic.

Harborfest features the annual Parade Sail featuring international tall ships, one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, a drone show, interactive family games and activities, Navy exhibits and demonstrations, artisan foods and beverages, national and regional live entertainment, and more.

The festival is free and open to the public.

On Friday and Saturday, the festival takes place from noon to 11 p.m. On Friday, the Parade of Sail will occur at noon and on Saturday fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

The 2022 Norfolk Harborfest music lineup:

Main Stage – Friday, June 10



3:15pm – U.S. Navy Rock Band

6:00pm – Blue Dogs

8:00pm – moe.

Main Stage – Saturday, June 11



3:15pm – Michael Clark Band

6:00pm – Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

8:15pm – The Bar-Kays present STAX SOUL REVUE

Main Stage – Sunday, June 12



2:00pm – The 502s

4:30pm – Moon Taxi

Boathouse Stage – Friday, June 10



2:45pm – Jim Newsom & The Cloudless Sky

4:45pm – Bennett Walker Wales

7:00pm – LittKeys

10:00pm – DJ CanRock

Boathouse Stage – Saturday, June 11



2:45pm – Paper Aliens

4:45pm – Jesse Chong Band

7:00pm – Fuzz Band

10:00pm – DJ CanRock

Boathouse Stage – Sunday, June 12



12:45pm – BJ Griffin Band

3:15pm – Wonderland



The following is a list of visiting tall ships for the annual Parade of Sail:

Godspeed, Jamestown, Virginia, LOA: 74”, Draft: 7’, Beam: 17’, Rig Height: 72’

Impossible Dream, LOA: 58’, Draft: 3.7’, Beam: 27’

Kalmar Nyckel, Wilmington, Delaware, LOA: 93’, Draft: 12’5”, Beam: 12’11”, Rig Height: 105’

American Rover, Norfolk, Virginia, LOA: 135’, Draft: 9’, Beam: 24’

Sultana, Chestertown, Maryland, LOA: 97’, Draft: 8’, Beam: 17’, Rig Height: 72’

Susan Constant, Jamestown, Virginia, LOA: 96’, Draft: 11’6”, Beam: 24’10”, Rig Height: 95’

Schooner Virginia, Norfolk, Virginia, LOA: 121’10”, Draft: 12’3”, Beam: 24’, Rig Height: 112’

USS Bulkeley DDG-84, Norfolk, Virginia, LOA: 509’6”, Draft: 31’, Beam: 59’

USS Wisconsin: The USS Wisconsin is an Iowa-class battleship located steps away from Town Point Park in Wisky Basin at Nauticus. She will be open for tours throughout the weekend.

Ships will be open for public tours from approximately 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ship tours are free and open to the public. Visitors are requested to wear flat shoes and be able to manage walking up and down access ramps and ladders. Strollers must be left on the dock.

The festival includes a schedule of both land and water events, including, a drone show, fireworks, a roller skating rink, and more.

There will also be an array of food vendors.

Click here for more information or call 757-441-2345 for regular updates on the 2022 Norfolk Harborfest.

